Goulburn Post
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Magistrate refuses bail to man accused of speeding in allegedly stolen car

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
December 6 2023 - 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate refuses bail to man accused of speeding in allegedly stolen car
Magistrate refuses bail to man accused of speeding in allegedly stolen car

A man accused of driving on the Hume Highway at twice the legal speed limit in a stolen car pursued by police, has been refused bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.