Magistrate refuses bail to man accused of speeding in allegedly stolen car

A man accused of driving on the Hume Highway at twice the legal speed limit in a stolen car pursued by police, has been refused bail.
Samuel John Carrasco, 26, of Condor, ACT, appeared from police custody via audio-visual link in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, December 6.
He was charged on Tuesday, December 5 with police pursuit- not stop - drive at speed; drive at reckless/furious speed in a dangerous manner; exceed speed by more than 45km/h; drive while licence cancelled; negligent driving (not involving death or grievous bodily harm; and taking a vehicle without consent.
Carrasco has not yet entered a plea.
On Wednesday, his solicitor, Tracey Annan applied for bail.
But police prosecutor Jason Ryan said the alleged offences were serious and endangered the public.
"My submission is that the objective seriousness is at the high range. The defendant's licence was cancelled at the time and he is not fit to hold a licence," he said.
Mr Ryan said the police pursuit began on the Hume Highway at Goulburn near a residential area and Carrasco's speed was clocked "in excess of 200km/h, more than twice the legal 110km/h speed limit".
Mr Ryan said Carrasco failed to stop when police pursued him, which had "endangered traffic." He said Carrasco had then collided with another vehicle and left the scene on foot without assisting the other driver.
Mr Ryan told the court that Carrasco had other matters on his criminal record, had a history of non-compliance with court orders and a number of warrant matters on his record.
"There is also a breach AVO matter which further goes to concerns the defendant won't comply with bail conditions," Mr Ryan said.
"He was captured on in-car video and made certain admissions to police. My submission is it has crossed the threshold...of seriousness...His antecedents don't assist."
Mr Ryan also asked that bail be refused in the interests of community safety.
However Ms Annan said her client could reside with his grandmother at Unanderra if granted bail.
"I'm instructed that he (lives with) Tourette's Syndrome, anxiety and depression and it causes him to make decisions that aren't the best. He says the action (in regard to the police pursuit) was not premeditated)," she said.
Ms Annan said Carrasco received a Disability Support pension, was an NDIS client and had been "struggling for some time."
She told the court that his baby had died seven weeks ago and this had contributed to his mental state.
Though acknowledging fail to comply matters on Carrasco's record, she asked for bail conditions including thrice-weekly reporting to Wollongong Police Station, that he reside with his grandmother and that he consult a GP within 24 hours.
But Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said they were "very serious charges," with three of them carrying prison sentences.
She noted prosecution arguments that Carrasco had fled the scene, the "likelihood of further offence while on bail", the accused's breach of court orders and the community's safety.
Magistrate Beattie also acknowledged Carrasco's mental health issues and "what had happened to him in life."
"For someone 26 years of age, you have a lengthy criminal history. The nature of the allegations is serious and there is a strong (prosecution) case with in-car video and some admissions to police," she said.
Magistrate Beattie told the court that Carrasco's "likely time in custody would be months" if convicted and the matter had crossed the threshold of seriousness.
"My view is that I cannot grant bail conditions that will overcome the risk and bail must be refused," she said.
The matter will return to Goulburn Local Court on December 20.
