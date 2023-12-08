Crews respond to truck and grass fire at Bookham near Jugiong Creek

One northbound lane of the Hume Highway is now open at Bookham, west of Yass, following a grass fire.
At about 3.55pm on Friday, December 8, the NSW Rural Fire Service was notified of the 10 hectare fire near Jugiong Creek which started in a southbound removal truck and escaped into the grass on both sides of the highway.
Some 18 crew members, including some from Bowning and Bookham, are responding to the fire.
RFS Southern Tablelands operations officer Jacob Boddy said the highway was closed for crews' safety.
"The fire has calmed down and firefighters are working to reopen the highway," he said.
Southbound lanes remain closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area can consider travelling via Wallendbeen and Cootamundra, using Burley Griffin Way, the Olympic Highway, Gundagai Road and Muttama Road.
Motorists are advised to follow directions of emergency services and traffic crews.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
