Water bombing aircrafts deployed to Tarlo National Park fire

Update: 3.20pm
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service are continuing to fight the fire which remains at five hectares.
A NPWS spokesperson said the fire burning in a south-easterly direction under strong hot north-westerly winds was caused by a mid-morning lightning strike on Saturday, December 9.
"Two helicopters, with another on the way, is bucketing water onto the fire," she said.
"NPWS crews are in transit with a plan to insert NPWS Remote Area Firefighting Team crews by air when winds ease and it is deemed safe enough to do so."
The RFS has been informed and will respond if required.
Earlier
A fire has broken out on the western side of the Tarlo National Park in the locality of Myrtleville and is burning in inaccessible country.
At about midday on Saturday, December 9, NSW National Parks and Wildlife was alerted to the five hectare fire and Rural Fire Service Southern Tablelands operations officer Mitchell Butler said three NPWS water bombing aircrafts were working on it.
"No RFS resources are committed to the operation at the moment, but we may be called upon in the afternoon when temperatures cool down a little," he said.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.