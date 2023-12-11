Goulburn Day VIEW Club celebrates Christmas at monthly lunch

Goulburn Day VIEW Club is calling on the community to help raise funds for The Smith Family's Christmas Appeal to ensure thousands of students experiencing disadvantage can be supported with their education in 2024.
The discussion to raise money took place at the Christmas celebrations held at the Goulburn Day VIEW's December luncheon meeting held on Thursday, December 7.
The charity aims to raise 5.3 million nationally through the appeal, which will provide more than 12,600 children access to critical learning and mentoring programs to help them stay engaged and motivated at school.
This includes programs like student 2 student, which pairs younger students with young reading buddies, and after-school Learning Clubs, where students get support with their homework from trained volunteers - many of which are VIEW Club members.
Donations to the appeal can be made through the Smith Family's website.
Goulburn Day VIEW Club president, Margaret Gooch said this work is more important than ever as families face cost of living increases.
"We've all experienced the added pressures of increased prices, but for families already doing it tough, the rising cost of living means having to make tough choices between everyday bills and being able to support their children's education," Ms Gooch said.
"All funds raised through donations to the Christmas Appeal will ensure students can take part in The Smith Family's evidence-based numeracy, literacy, tutoring, digital and mentoring programs to help them catch up and keep up at school."
40 members and guests made appearances to the luncheon and welcomed back Dot McCabe and Barbara Todkill who hadn't been seen in a while.
Lack of entertainment didn't stop the attendees from enjoying a delicious lunch of roast meats and vegetables, dessert consisted of fruit salad and ice cream or plum puddings with custard.
The event also had a trading table with items contributed by members, which was very popular, as well as Jenni's cards.
A 'Secret Santa' was also conducted with members bringing a gift valued at $10 for distribution.
Lucky Door prizes were won by Jean Ryan, Brenda Writer and Michelle Mackie.
Hamper winners were Marie Pedlow, Geraldine Hunt and Helen Scott. The lucky programme was won by Helen Scott, and the Lucky Number draw this month was won by Dot McCabe.
Birthdays for December were Lyn Bushell, Pat Delaney, Robyn King, Belinda Rankin, Judy Stephenson, Margaret Gooch, Margaret Robinson, Lea Laidler and Irene Picker, best wishes for your birthdays from all at Goulburn Day View.
The December Social Day, Thursday 21st December, we will be going to Lush for lunch. Names to be given to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on Monday 17th December 2023. If you put your name down to attend and are unable to do so, please let Margaret know by this date as well.
The Mystery Christmas Raffle will be drawn at the December Social Day.
Prizes are a Painting, two $50 Vouchers for Lush, a Birch Plywood Adjustable Rocking Lounge Armchair with Fabric Cushion Charcoal, a Christmas Hamper Box with a Set of Glasses, a voucher to the value of $50 from Save the Children, Goulburn and an Elizabeth Arden Miniature Perfume Set.
Goulburn Day View club thanks everyone who donated the prizes for the raffle and to our members help in selling these tickets.
"The President and Committee would like to thank all Goulburn Day VIEW Club members for making their job so much easier throughout 2023," the committee said.
"It's great to have the support of the members in the decision making, albeit at times all do not see eye to eye, a positive and beneficial outcome is always reached. If you have any suggestions for improving our club, please let us know and they can be discussed at our luncheons."
"We rely on the feedback we get from our members and friends to ensure that our Club functions above and beyond its utmost potential," the committee said.
The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, February 1 at the Luncheon Meeting.
If you wish to join the group in February next year, please contact Margaret Gooch on 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm on Monday January 29. You can also email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com.
Nationally VIEW Clubs currently support more than 1700 students on the charity's flagship Learning for Life program, which provides educational, personal and financial support.
Ms Gooch said that as a community, the work they do is extremely rewarding.
"We love hearing about how well our students are doing on the program and receive several letters a year which detail their achievements, hopes, and dreams," Ms Gooch said.
"We are so proud of the young people we support, and there's no better time than Christmas to show them our generosity."
VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a national women's organisation and support network, bringing together women to enjoy social activities, develop skills, and make connections - all while supporting Australian children experiencing disadvantage.
For those who are interested to find out more about VIEW or who would like to join visit The VIEW club website.
