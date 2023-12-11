Goulburn Post
Goulburn Day VIEW Club celebrates Christmas at monthly lunch

By Carol Olsen
Updated December 11 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 11:59am
Judy Coe, Jenny Townsend, Brenda Writer and Margaret Habile. Image supplied.
Goulburn Day VIEW Club is calling on the community to help raise funds for The Smith Family's Christmas Appeal to ensure thousands of students experiencing disadvantage can be supported with their education in 2024.

