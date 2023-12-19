Christmas comes early for cathedral with major donation to project

Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral has received "an early Christmas present" in the form of a sizeable donation to its restoration project.
A Sydney-based Italian cultural and religious association has given $40,000 to the work.
The Association Saint Sebastian Martyr of Cerami sold its Marulan property for $1.1 million in October and distributed $881,000 of this to more than 30 charities and organisations, including Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral.
Restoration committee chair, Dr Ursula Stephens attended a December 13 luncheon at Le Montage, Lilyfield, at which the donations were distributed. Goulburn businessmen, Tony Lamarra and Peter Mylonas also attended.
Mary Queen of Apostles parish priest, Father Joshy Kurien, said the church was very grateful for the funds.
"We feel blessed to be considered a worthy recipient of this incredible donation, which will go towards the restoration. It's an early Christmas gift," he said.
The cathedral re-opened in November, 2022, following the year-long restoration. Father Kurien said there was still more maintenance to do on the $11 million project. The 1889 Hill organ is being restored and is expected to be finished in early 2024. Similarly, the parquetry floor is being completed for the same timeframe.
Father Tony Percy told a November 18 gala fundraising lunch that $3m was still owed on the overall project, according to The Catholic Voice. He said money was also needed for the Cathedral's ongoing maintenance.
The state heritage listed structure has scored several new additions. These include the commissioned 10 Way of the Family icons by artist, Sue Orchison, depicting Jesus' journey to resurrection. The artworks have been placed around the statue of Mary.
The Association Saint Sebastian Martyr of Cerami was established in Sydney in 1981 by a group of Italian migrants born in Cerami, a small province of Enna in Sicily. Saint Sebastian was the province's patron saint.
The organisation enabled continued celebration of the saint in Australia and hosted bi-annual masses, feast days, social and cultural events. Former Goulburn City mayor, Tony Lamarra, is involved with the group.
In 1999, Association president, Angelo Stivali, proposed purchase of land at Marulan. The board and members built a hall and amenities to celebrate Masses and host events.
A spokesperson said that with board members 'getting on in age,' and younger generations integrating into other communities, the need for a network of 'Ceramisi' was not as relevant today as it was for the founders.
The difficulty of travelling to Marulan, a gradual decline in members, COVID-19 and increased holding costs, sparked the decision to sell the property.
The sale, finalised in October, 2023, fetched $1.1 million. The Association's board of directors decided to distribute most of the proceeds to organisations, foundations, centres for research and charities, in line with the constitution.
"The proceeds are being gifted to many areas of need to benefit not just people of Cerami, but for the wider community," a spokesperson said.
