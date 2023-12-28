Goulburn Post
Barr to push NSW govt for extra Canberra-Sydney train services

By Jasper Lindell
Updated December 29 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:09am
The ACT will urge NSW to add a service or more seats on the rail line between Canberra and Sydney, arguing there is passenger demand for an extra daily train.

