Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Lake George is unusually full and that's pretty special considering its history

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated January 15 2024 - 11:24am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bearing witness to the annual avatars of the enigmatic Lake George has been a mix of work and pleasure for one Canberra geologist.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.