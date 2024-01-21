Goulburn Post
Celebrate Australia Day and keep the kids entertained this week in Goulburn

By Jacqueline Lyons
January 22 2024 - 9:22am
Celebrate all things Australia this Australia Day. Image by Pexels.
Australia Day Celebrations - Goulburn

Celebrate Australia Day

Australia Day for Goulburn in 2024 will return to Victoria Park with a free barbeque breakfast and a junior cricket match at Seiffert Oval. The Goulburn Aquatic Centre, which is located in Victoria Park, will also be open with free entry for all patrons attending the day. The Citizenship Ceremony will include First Nation performers, Ambassador Address and the awarding of Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Senior and Junior Sportspersons of the Year and Event of the Year. The event will include a multicultural market and food stallholders, kids activities, live local music and a wellness space. The Goulburn Aquatic Centre will also host a pool party, with free entry for all patrons attending on the day. The day kicks off at 9am on Friday, January 26 at 163 Faithful Street. Email angela.remington@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4492.

