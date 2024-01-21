Celebrate Australia Day and keep the kids entertained this week in Goulburn

Australia Day for Goulburn in 2024 will return to Victoria Park with a free barbeque breakfast and a junior cricket match at Seiffert Oval. The Goulburn Aquatic Centre, which is located in Victoria Park, will also be open with free entry for all patrons attending the day. The Citizenship Ceremony will include First Nation performers, Ambassador Address and the awarding of Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Senior and Junior Sportspersons of the Year and Event of the Year. The event will include a multicultural market and food stallholders, kids activities, live local music and a wellness space. The Goulburn Aquatic Centre will also host a pool party, with free entry for all patrons attending on the day. The day kicks off at 9am on Friday, January 26 at 163 Faithful Street. Email angela.remington@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4492.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
This unique exhibition is a themed 'Out of the Box' display of Gallery on Track members showcasing their interpretation of their work within this theme. Various artists and artisans will contribute to the exhibition. The exhibition will be taking place at 2 Blackshaw Road from Sunday, December 3 from 10am. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
School Holidays are here and there is a lot of fun to be had. Goulburn South Aspire OSHC Christmas/Summer Vacation Care have put together a huge program of events for the December/January School School Holidays. The group have all sorts of fun things on offer like an incursion days, trip to the fire station, excursion to Back to the Arcade, movie day and baking are just some of the amazing activities planned running - all programs are completely free with lunch, drinks and snacks provided but will have strict hygiene and social distancing measures in place. Limited spots are available so make sure you contact them for more information or to book in. The program will be taking place from Monday, December 18 until the end of January from 7am at 2 Addison Street, Goulburn. Email goulburnnps@aspire-oshc.com.au. Phone 0456 814 711.
Looking for things to do in the upcoming school holidays? PCYC NSW runs a variety of safe, fun, creative and inclusive school holiday activities for primary and high school aged youth. The structured programs have a selection of sport and creative based activities to ensure PCYC pride themselves in offering something for everyone. From multi-sport, gymnastics and boxing to painting, dance and crafts. From pirate days and graffiti, to coding classes and skateboarding, PCYC have plenty on offer. Looking for school holidays child care while you're vacation elsewhere in the state? PCYC membership gives you access to any of their 65 clubs. Drop your kids off for school holidays activities while you're on your 'staycation.' PCYC Goulburn school holiday activities are run by qualified coaches that have a passion for working with young people in a sport and recreation environment. The programs are designed to be affordable for the local communities that surround our clubs ensuring a cost effective school holiday option for all families. PCYC also accept Creative Kids vouchers at all of their clubs. Bring along morning tea, lunch, drink bottle and hat canteen facilities are also available for pre-order lunch. The programs will be taking place from Monday, December 18 right up until the end of January on the corner of Avoca and Derwent Street from 8.30am. Email goulburn@pcycnsw.org.au. Phone 4822 2133.
Join a Youth Services team for the school holiday program from Tuesday, January 16 which will include a visit to Raging Waters, Luna Park and Batemans Bay Beach as well as heaps of hands on activities at the Community Centre. The program is for 12-18 year old's with all activities staring and finishing at the Goulburn Community Centre, unless otherwise stated, with support available for NDIS participants. All activities are free with lunch included but operate different times each day so contact Goulburn Youth Services direct for further information. The program will be taking place at 155 Auburn Street from Tuesday, January 16 from 10am. Email emily.heales@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4838.
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery is delighted to host the Archibald Prize 2023 Regional Tour. The annual Archibald Prize is eagerly anticipated by artists and audiences alike. Judged by the trustees of the Art Gallery of NSW, the prize is awarded to the best portrait painting. Since 1921, it has highlighted figures from all walks of life, from famous faces to local heroes, reflecting back to us the stories of our times.Following their display at the Art Gallery in Sydney, the Archibald Prize 2023 finalist works will tour to six venues in Victoria and regional NSW, offering audiences around the country the opportunity to see these notable works.Ticketing and bookings available on the Goulburn regional Art Gallery Website.Image: Winner Archibald Prize 2023, Julia Gutman, Head in the sky, feet on the ground, oil, found textiles and embroidery on canvas, 198 x 213.6 cm copyright the artist, image copyright Art Gallery of New South Wales, Jenni Carter. The event will be taking place from Monday, January 22 at 184 Bourke Street Goulburn from 9am. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Spend the day in the Library tweaking your STEAM skills. Join the Library and the Youth Services team in an action-packed day where you will make mini solar powered boats and cars. Assemble electrical components, panels, and screws to make your vehicle come to life. Attendees will also build a Buzz game using electrical boards and batteries. The session includes two building classes, time to watch your creation at work, lunch, and the opportunity to take the Sphero Ball Robots for a whirl if time permits. For ages 12 years and over. Parents are not required to stay. The workshop is running from Tuesday, January 23 from 10.30am at 184-194 Bourke Street, Goulburn. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Self portraiture painting School Holiday Workshop for children aged six and up. Come along to the Gallery and learn the fine art of self portraiture. In this two hour class you will learn how to render a likeness in paint, use colour expressively and communicate a narrative through art. The class will be taking place for children on Thursday, January 25 from 10am at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4442.
The Tarago markets have locally sourced treasures for everyone and they kick off this weekend. From art, wine, produce to second hand treasures. The markets will be taking place from Friday, January 26 from 9am to 2pm at Wallace Street. Phone 0407 390 678, email marketintarago@gmail.com.
Marulan will celebrate Australia Day with a big Australia Day BBQ - free entry with donations welcomed on entry. The family fun commences at 4pm at the Marulan Soccer Fields with loads of fun for the kids, live entertainment, rides, food trucks/carnival food and fireworks. Marulan Australia Day Celebrations is proudly supported by Goulburn Mulwaree Council and Gunlake Quarry. The celebrations will be taking place on the corner of Portland Avenue and Goulburn Street, Marulan. Email rupty0002@gmail.com. Phone 0493 612 803.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, January 27. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
The Goulburn Farmers Market is a brand new cooperative venture promoting local producers and makers, and for the public to discover the best foods of the region.The Goulburn Farmers Market has a community vibe with local entertainers among the stallholders, good coffee, small workshops on how to grow food, beekeeping and making compost. The markets will be held at 45 Braidwood Road from Saturday, January 27 from 8am. Email admin@goulburnfarmersmarket.com.au. Phone 0450 900 276.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian, Celtic and Americana songs. The next session is on Sunday, January 28 from 1pm to 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street, Goulburn. Phone 0407 240 635. Email music@goulburnclub.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.