I'm striving for the 'Good Life'

One of my favourite television programs back in the 1970s and 80s was a quirky little sitcom called The Good Life.
No doubt many have heard of it and even enjoyed watching it.
The characters were funny and endearing. But it is the theme of the show that has long-inspired me. It was about a couple who gave up a corporate life to live an organic existence off their suburban land.
The couple created gardens to grow their own produce, they had chooks for eggs (and no doubt meat), they bartered for what they didn't have and they even produced their own electricity. If I remember correctly that was in some way fueled by the manure from a pig - or was it pigs - that they also raised on their property.
It was portrayed as a lifestyle fraught with obstacles and plenty of jibes from their wealthy neighbours - who were also their friends. But, as with all good sitcoms, those challenges formed the comical base and there always seemed to be a positive outcome.
Now I have no interest in raising pigs for electricity - or food - and I don't think I would be good at bartering as I tend to give away any excess to family and friends.
I've also tried raising chooks (for eggs only). While I loved these creatures running free in my backyard the reality is that when you have chooks in a suburban backyard you are unlikely to have a garden.
And that - a veggie garden in particular - is the feature of the Good Life that I aspire to.
I have long tried my hand at growing different produce - with varied success. However, I believe I can now claim the title for Most Improved.
Carrots, beetroot, snow peas, beans, spinach, lettuce, rocket, various types of tomatoes, zucchini, chilis, rhubarb, lemons, grape fruit, many herbs and a few blueberries have been popping up through the last few months. The potatoes are showing promise and, although planted a little late, I have capsicums and cucumber starting to deliver food.
Perhaps my biggest challenge has been eggplant. While I have a healthy plant, no edible produce has appeared as yet. Any advice would be gratefully appreciated.
The chance to harvest and eat fresh food daily is a joy but I equally love walking through the fresh food section of the supermarket and putting very few items in my trolley.
Even better - my grocery bill has dropped.
This 'Good Life' truly is rewarding.
Do you have any tips you would like to share? I may need tips for my winter crop.
Jackie Meyers, editor
