Canberra does have a shoe fetish - it's called the boot gate

Last week's photo of the "mystery" causeway on the Molonglo River (above) baffled many readers. Some thought it was "somewhere near Oaks Estate" or Point Hut Crossing (which is on the Murrumbidgee River, not the Molonglo!) others that it was the old Lennox Crossing now under Lake Burley Griffin. Only a handful of readers nailed it, including Steve Leahy, Maureen Marshall, and Roger Shelton, but the first reader to submit a correct entry after 10am on Saturday was Peter Jeffery of Garran who identified it as the crossing on Molonglo Place, Carwoola near the rear of Headquarters Joint Operations Command.