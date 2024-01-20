Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra does have a shoe fetish - it's called the boot gate

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated January 21 2024 - 6:12am, first published January 20 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On a recent adventure through outback Australia, I stopped overnight at Kulgera.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.