Western Sydney Wanderers improve the skills of next generation of soccer players

More than 30 young soccer enthusiasts gathered at Cookbundoon Sporting Grounds on Monday, January 22 for a workshop to improve their skills.
The event took place over two workshops catering for children between the ages of five and eight, as well as between nine and 12 in the afternoon.
Western Sydney Wanderes Community Coach Tate Mercieca said that the workshops are a great way to bring the community together over the school holidays.
"We've had about 30 kids sign up which is a great number," Mr Mercieca said.
"It's great to see the kids show up and get involved."
The younger of the age bracket were excited to be trained by the pros as they were educated in their kicking abilities as they gathered together at the oval with their parents looked on and enjoying the sunshine.
Mr Mercieca was joined by fellow coaches Jamie Percevski and Michael Papageorgiou to help the attendees with their goal kicking, defending and general playing abilities.
The 2024 program will mark the third of its kind and was proudly supported by McDonald's Clinics and STFA Football.
Mr Mercieca said that the program couldn't be run without those working in the background.
"The guys behind the scenes are the real heroes when it comes to events like this," Mr Mercieca said.
The club have spent the past few weeks touring NSW and will continue to do so before the end of the school holidays.
