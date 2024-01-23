Little Wings provide big dreams to those in need

Little Wings held their annual Little Wings Mammoth Day to assist those in need at Pheasant Wood Circuit, in Marulan on Saturday, October 14.
The day consisted of the smell of burnt rubber, the sounds of Holden Barina, Toyota Echo and Hyundai Getz engines, the sight of fancy dressed driving teams all congregating at Pheasant Wood Circuit in Marulan, for the 10th Annual Mammoth Charity Drive Day, raising much need funds for local charities.
For the past five years, the day has aimed to raise awareness and support for Little Wings Australia.
Little Wings is a small charity located at Bankstown, Cessnock and Archerfield Airport.
The organisation supports seriously ill children from regional and rural NSW in accessing life-saving medical treatment that is otherwise unavailable in their hometowns.
Our service is completely free and unlimited, aimed at supporting families in meaningful ways for the duration of their medical journey. The service is 90 percent volunteer lead, with 100 percent of all pilots and drivers volunteering their time and expertise to keep Little Wings in the air and on the road daily.
Little Wings mission is only made possible because of the incredible support and partnership that we receive, such as that found with Mammoth Projects.
Mammoth projects raised funds to incredibly sponsor 70 flights, helping up to 35 families.
Little Wings also delivers the MEDICAL WINGS program, seeing doctors and medical specialists from the city transported to regional and remote locations to deliver pop-up clinics.
These clinics have been delivered in the Southern Highlands over 2022/23, supporting hundreds of seriously ill children and their families.
The program reducing the travel fatigue, financial and emotional pressures on families caring for a seriously ill child.
Mother of Banjo, Lisa Moore said that the funds helped with the treatment of her sons burns.
"We were required to travel to Sydney weekly, sometimes bi-weekly to ensure Banjo received the care he needed at the burns unit to maintain function in his foot and heal as well as possible," Ms Moore said.
"We are located in Inverell NSW and having to make the 7 hour drive so frequently would have been close to impossible without Little Wings."
"They have been there to fly us for every single trip, ensuring we make our appointments with as little fuss and stress as possible at what was a very difficult time for our family."
Ms Moore said that they cannot thank Little Wings enough for supporting them through this difficult time.
"Little Wings has made the greatest difference to us at a time when we needed it most," Ms Moore said.
Mammoth Projects Co-Founder and Director Blair McKechnie said that the organisation work hard year round to support as many people as possible.
"I take great pride in my support for Little Wings and extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the dedicated volunteer pilots and drivers who tirelessly assist families from rural areas in accessing vital healthcare services in major cities," Mr McKechnie said.
"I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Mammoth team for orchestrating an exceptional day of racing, fundraising, and fostering a strong sense of community."
"This event is not only immensely enjoyable but also holds significant importance throughout the year, eagerly anticipated by all of us," Mr McKechnie said.
Cheif Executive Officer Clare Pearson for Little Wings said that the hard work of everyone has helped hundreds of families across the country.
"Mammoth have sponsored a staggering 330 missions, helping over 160 families in the battle of their lives," Ms Pearson said.
"The partnership with Mammoth Projects is a lifeline for Little Wings and the families we support."
"The partnership between Little Wings and Mammoth Projects is an incredible example of true collaboration, and we are deeply honoured to be connected with such a motivated and inspirational community of people," Ms Pearson said.
