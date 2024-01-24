People are encouraged to look after each other this Australia Day

NSW Police encourages everyone to look out for their friends and loved ones this Australia Day long weekend, as they launch a state-wide police operation.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Operation Australia Day will begin on January 25 at 12.01am, and finish at 11.59pm on January 29.
Double demerit points will be in place during this period for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
"Mateship, camaraderie, respect and diversity are all part of our story, and everyone has a role to play in looking out for their mates and loved ones this Australia Day," Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said.
"If you plan on drinking, have a plan b and know how you are getting home."
Police will be on the ground, in the air and on the water with general duties officers and units including the Police Transport Command, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Public Order and Riot Squad, Operations Support Group, Mounted Unit, Dog Unit and PolAir.
Operation Australia Day 2024 commander, assistant commissioner Stephen Hegarty said the police and emergency services were on hand if people needed help, and people should know their limits.
"Our message is clear: make this an Australia Day to remember, not one you'd rather forget.
"Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated."
Skippers are being advised to check their vessels and ensure the required safety gear, such as life jackets, is on board.
"Life jackets should be used by anyone heading out on a boat, jet ski, or kayak; as well as rock fishers," Marine Area Commander, Superintendent Joe McNulty said.
The legal alcohol limit for anyone operating a boat is 0.05.
"On Australia Day, Marine Area Command officers will also be focused on drink driving and will be random breath testing skippers on the water," Mr Mcnulty said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.