'The Road to Wee Jasper' exhibit comes to Tyger Gallery

Braidwood artist Ray Monde is bringing his latest exhibition 'The Road to Wee Jasper' to Tyger Gallery in Yass throughout February.
The show runs from Friday, February 2 until Monday, February 18.
Head of Tyger Gallery Martyn Pearce said the exhibition is one locals should be excited about.
"We are so thrilled to welcome Ray to Tyger with this superb show. Ray's work in the show is all inspired by the beautiful scenery of Wee Jasper, and many of the locations in the works will be familiar to people in the region," Mr Pearce said.
"Ray is a superb local artist whose work is getting international acclaim. He creates collage work using a technique called 'ghostworking.'
"It's a must-see show for people, and we can't wait to share with gallery visitors," Mr Pearce said.
The artist behind the exhibition Ray Monde said that the exhibition has been an emotional journey.
"I see my works as emotional landscapes because I want to evoke a feeling of a place, rather than a direct representation of what I see," Mr Monde said.
"When our eyes look across a landscape we tend to edit out the noise and focus on the keystones of what makes that place magical."
Mr Monde said that he worked on his technique of 'ghostworking' out of necessity.
"I used to work only in colours I found in magazine pages, using the primary colours printed on the page," Mr Monde said.
"Sometimes, I'd have to rework entire canvases because I couldn't find the right colour."
Mr Monde said that he chose to focus on Wee Jasper for his art because it feels like escaping reality.
"Through the trees bursting with the colours of autumn, you see the waters of the dam; blue, or a shimmering silver," Mr Monde said.
"It's a timeless land where we can escape and reconnect. They reflect both what we see and how we feel, respond, reflect in those places."
"The vibrant colours and limited palette capture the heightened senses we have when we're out in the wild, feeling a closeness with the landscape and the people with us," Mr Monde said.
The Tyger Gallery has teamed up with Wee Jasper Distillery for the event so anyone who wants to register and get a free gin and tonic on arrival are welcome to do so by registering through the Tyger Gallery Website.
