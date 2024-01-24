Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'The Road to Wee Jasper' exhibit comes to Tyger Gallery

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated January 24 2024 - 1:39pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braidwood artist Ray Monde said he's thrilled to be bringing his latest art work to Yass. Image supplied.
Braidwood artist Ray Monde said he's thrilled to be bringing his latest art work to Yass. Image supplied.

Braidwood artist Ray Monde is bringing his latest exhibition 'The Road to Wee Jasper' to Tyger Gallery in Yass throughout February.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.