How to celebrate Australia Day in Goulburn in 2024

Celebrate in Victoria Park once again, Australia Day for Goulburn in 2024 will return to Victoria Park with a free barbeque breakfast at 7.30am and a junior cricket match at Seiffert Oval from 8.00am.
The event itself will commence at 9.00am and include market and food stallholders, kids activities, live local music, wellness space and the first citizenship ceremony of the year.
The official ceremony with commence at 10.00am with the address from the local Australia Day Ambassador then the awarding of Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Senior and Junior Sportspersons of the Year and Event of the Year.
The Goulburn Aquatic and Leisure Centre, which is also located in Victoria Park, will be open with free entry for all patrons from 9.00am - 5.00pm, with a range of additional activities between 9.30am - 4.00pm.
Following Victoia Park, join Marulan for Marulan's big Australia Day BBQ - free entry with donations welcomed on entry.
The family fun commences at 4pm at the Marulan Soccer Fields with loads of fun for the kids, live entertainment, rides, food trucks/carnival food and fireworks.
The citizen awards are also back this year with the below categories awarded at the event: Youth citizen of the year (14yrs to 25yrs) Citizen of the year ( 25yrs to 65yrs) senior citizen of the year ( 65yrs) sports person of the year.
Marulan Australia Day Celebrations is proudly supported by Goulburn Mulwaree Council and Gunlake Quarry.
All further information can be found through the Goulburn Mulwaree Council website.
