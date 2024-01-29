From footy legends to art classes, here's what to do this week in Goulburn

The Goulburn Rodeo is held in February each year and is one of the oldest running Rodeos in Australia. The Club is affiliated with the Australian Bushman's Campdraft Rodeo Association and the Southern Zone Rodeo Association Goulburn Rodeo is judged to be one of the best-run and most popular rodeos in Southern New South Wales, judged by the riders, officials and spectators. Rodeo is one of the oldest and toughest sports in Australia. The cowboys and cowgirls that attend the rodeo are fit athletes and travel large distances to put on a show for you whilst competing in their passionate fields. The rodeo kicks off at 47 Braidwood Road on Saturday, February 3 from 9am. Email goulburnrodeoclub@gmail.com. Phone 0429 124 498.
STA in partnership with Goulburn Base Hospital, and the Goulburn Palliative Care and Oncology Support Group have commissioned eight captivating artworks for the new Palliative Care Rooms located in the Goulburn Base Hospital's Medical Inpatient Unit. This project was generously funded by the Goulburn Palliative Care and Oncology Support Group. This project sought to engage artists under the age of 30, providing an exceptional opportunity for emerging talents to contribute to the well-being of patients and their families. The new Palliative Care rooms are state of the art in terms of medical resources and care. The addition of real art into the rooms will create a more beautiful space for patients and their families. The showcase will be taking place at 5 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn on Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4 from 10am. Email hello@southerntablelandsarts.com.au. Phone 0405 339 838.
Young Archie Goulburn is a portraiture competition with works made by young artists aged 5-18 years old living in the Goulburn region. The portraits on display are made by young artists living in the Goulburn region depicting people who are special to the artists - someone they know and who plays a significant role in their lives. Finalists of four categories will be on display: 5-8 year olds. 9-12 year olds. 13-15 year olds. 16-18 year oldsYoung Archie Goulburn will be judged by a special guest judge, Zoe Young, a current finalist in the Archibald Prize 2023, with cash prizes will be awarded to winners of each age category.This opportunity for young people is facilitated by Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, in partnership with the Art Gallery of NSW. The artwork will be on display until Sunday, March 3 at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from 9am. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Goulburn Regional Art Gallery is delighted to host the Archibald Prize 2023 Regional Tour. The annual Archibald Prize is eagerly anticipated by artists and audiences alike. Judged by the trustees of the Art Gallery of NSW, the prize is awarded to the best portrait painting. Since 1921, it has highlighted figures from all walks of life, from famous faces to local heroes, reflecting back to us the stories of our times. Following their display at the Art Gallery in Sydney, the Archibald Prize 2023 finalist works will tour to six venues in Victoria and regional NSW, offering audiences around the country the opportunity to see these notable works.Ticketing and bookings available on the Goulburn regional Art Gallery Website. The exhibition will be taking place from Friday, January 19 at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from 9am. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Death. Dying. Two words that often cause discomfort, despair, and distress. But they don't have to. Come and join the team from Tender Funerals Canberra region for a tender talk. Together, questions will be asked like...What if we approached death with curiosity? As an opportunity to connect to our community and ourselves? As a time for celebration, creativity and reflection? Or even just with the goal of not leaving our families with a truckload of admin and decisions to make at a time of grief? Tender Funerals Canberra Region is a not-for-profit funeral service opening in 2024 and will service Goulburn and its surrounds, providing funerals that are meaningful, personalised, and affordable. Their goal is to empower communities to know what their choices are at this time so everyone can create a funeral that is authentic for them. The talk will be taking place at 184-194 Bourke Street, Goulburn from 1pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Dabble in various styles and media as you develop your observation skills and increase your confidence in putting pen, pencil, charcoal and ink to paper. In this five week class, students will learn how to render the shapes, colours and light reflections to create the most dynamic drawings. The class will be taking place at 205 Auburn Street from Tuesday, January 30 from 1pm. Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au. Phone 0427 832 695.
Defy convention and break all the rules in this five week class, you will be guided through the effective use of shape, form, colour and line to create successful abstract compositions without visual reference (though we will examine the masters for guidance and inspiration). It's up to you as the artist to be expressive. All works will be painted in acrylic on canvas. The classes will be taking place from Tuesday, January 30 from 9.30am. Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au. Phone 0427 832 695.
If you like to draw, you will love etching - a printmaking technique that produces atmospheric tonal prints with rich, velvety lines. In this five week class for beginners, we will explore the steps and various materials and tools needed to create your first print, starting with a drawing that is scratched into the dry point plate. All prints are run through the press onto damp paper to create a successful, stunning artwork. The class will be taking place at 205 Auburn Street from Thursday, February 1 from 1pm. Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au. Phone 0427 832 695.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and café facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, February 2 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465.
Gallery on Track is proud to exhibit 'Crazy Mythical Creatures' featuring a collection of items created by members of the Gallery. This exhibit is an interpretation of members' perceptions of crazy mythical creatures. Free admission during Gallery opening hours. The exhibition will be taking place at 3 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn from Friday, Feburary 2 from 10am. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
Come see the best of the best at the women's hockey state championships. Hockey has been played in New South Wales since the early 1900's. The NSW Men's and Women's Hockey Associations were formed in 1908, followed by the NSW Junior Hockey Association in 1960. These Associations eventually merged in 2004, forming a single administrative entity, known as Hockey NSW. Today, Hockey NSW comprises 27 Associations and approximately 30,000 registered hockey players in regional and metropolitan NSW. The player base represents men, women, boys and girls ranging from five years of age in introductory programs to players aged over sixty five in Masters Programs. Hockey NSW is even prouder of the fact that hockey can be considered the only true family game. Competitors will be travelling from Nepean, Parkes, Illawarra, South Coast, Sydney, Dubbo, Grafton, Bathurst, Port Macquarie, Newcastle as well as local Goulburn teams.Proudly supported by Goulburn Mulwaree Council. The tournament will be taking place at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn from Friday, Feburary 2 from 9am. Email nathan.w@hockeynsw.com.au. Phone 9764 1911.
The Goulburn City Bulldogs presents an evening with Mark Geyer and James Graham hosted by Anthony Maroon. You will hear these two NRL greats chew the fat and share stories. There will also be a memorabilia auction including items for our injured players fund. Tickets are $150 each or a table for $1200 which includes f four hour drinks package, anti-pasto platter and share platter is included per table. Payment secures booking. If you have any questions or would like to donate an item for our memorabilia auction please email president@goulburncitybulldogs.com.au Get in quick to secure your ticket you will not want to miss this great event. The event will be taking place at 271 Sloanes Street, Goulburn on Friday February 2 from 5.30pm. Email events@goulburncitybulldogs.com.au. Phone 0458 007 708.
Goulburn Cycle Club and Cycling NSW present the annual Goulburn TrackPower Carnival. Join in the fun and atmosphere of this exciting country track event. A huge evening of racing, featuring these major events: House of Smoke and Fire Men's Wheel Race Atkinson and Stalker Dental Women's Wheel Race Neville Smith Memorial Invitation Roller Derby Women's Roses Invitation Roller Derby, riders for the Roller Derby races will be selected from U17 plus. Heaps of racing for all, with four races for juniors and five for seniors. The race will be taking place at Verner and Faithful Street, Goulburn on Saturday, February 3 from 12pm. Email graeme.northey@bigpond.com. Phone 0408 482 828.
Come join in the fun at the second annual barefoot tournament on the Wollondilly River over the weekend of from Saturday, February 3. This is a 'Come and Try' tournament where you just need to be able to do a deep water start. If you want to learn how to Barefoot sign up to the clinics prior to the event. For further information on how to get involved and/or ski in the tournament just contact the Goulburn Barefoot Waterski Club. The event will be taking place at 19 Pursehouse Place, Goulburn from 7am. Email barefootgoulburn@gmail.com. Phone 0408 314 780.
Join the Goulburn Field Naturalists Society Inc and FROGS Landcare for bird watching and re-vegetation of the Wetlands site tours around the Goulburn Wetlands. Bird watching walks from 8.30am and at 9.30am a tour covering the history of the re-vegetation of the old brickwork's site that now makes up the Goulburn Wetlands. Members of the Australian Plants Society will provide information on the plants of the wetlands and may have some plants available for sale for only $3 each. The tours will be taking place at 139 May Street on Saturday, Feburary 3 from 8.30am. Email frogslandcare@gmail.com. Phone 0417 416 815.
Flight of the Flying Fox is part of a series of Land for Wildlife talks jointly run by K2W Link and supported through Cores, Corridors and Koalas - a partnership between the Great Eastern Ranges and WWF-Australia to restore and reconnect critical habitat for forest-dependent native animals. Discover the incredible flying fox with experienced wildlife ecologist, Dr Peggy Eby. Dr Eby has a longstanding interest in the flying foxes of southeastern Australia and more than 30 years of experience in conservation- and management-based research. She works with policymakers and stakeholders to develop practical conservation and management outcomes and is actively involved in public education and outreach. Dr Eby holds an Adjunct position in the Centre for Ecosystem Science at the University of New South Wales and is a Visiting Research Fellow in the Centre for Planetary Health and Food Security at Griffith University.Then learn about dedicated flying-fox specialist rescuers' work, the significant threats to these charismatic animals, and what actions to take if you encounter an injured flying fox or pup with WIRES.This event is for those wanting to learn more about flying foxes, their contribution of towards the environment, and protecting these iconic species.Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about Land for Wildlife, a voluntary property registration scheme that assists landholders in integrating nature conservation with other land management objectives such as residential use and grazing. The event will be taking place at 160 Bourke Street on Saturday, February 3 from 10am. Email mary@k2wglideways.org.au. Phone 0459 352 892.
Get 'back to school' and come along and learn basic hair styling techniques to help style your child's hair in a simple, fun and creative way. Participants will be taught the skills of braiding, plaiting and twisting hair and have the opportunity to perfect them so they can be put into practice in the home. This fun and interactive session is a great opportunity to learn a new skill and connect with other Dads. The session will be taking place at 184-194 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, February 3 from 3pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
