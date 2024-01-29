Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
From footy legends to art classes, here's what to do this week in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
January 29 2024 - 11:19am
Come see the annual Goulburn Rodeo. Image by Burney Wong.
Goulburn Rodeo

Rodeo returns

The Goulburn Rodeo is held in February each year and is one of the oldest running Rodeos in Australia. The Club is affiliated with the Australian Bushman's Campdraft Rodeo Association and the Southern Zone Rodeo Association Goulburn Rodeo is judged to be one of the best-run and most popular rodeos in Southern New South Wales, judged by the riders, officials and spectators. Rodeo is one of the oldest and toughest sports in Australia. The cowboys and cowgirls that attend the rodeo are fit athletes and travel large distances to put on a show for you whilst competing in their passionate fields. The rodeo kicks off at 47 Braidwood Road on Saturday, February 3 from 9am. Email goulburnrodeoclub@gmail.com. Phone 0429 124 498.

JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

