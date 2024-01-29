From footy legends to art classes, here's what to do this week in Goulburn

Flight of the Flying Fox is part of a series of Land for Wildlife talks jointly run by K2W Link and supported through Cores, Corridors and Koalas - a partnership between the Great Eastern Ranges and WWF-Australia to restore and reconnect critical habitat for forest-dependent native animals. Discover the incredible flying fox with experienced wildlife ecologist, Dr Peggy Eby. Dr Eby has a longstanding interest in the flying foxes of southeastern Australia and more than 30 years of experience in conservation- and management-based research. She works with policymakers and stakeholders to develop practical conservation and management outcomes and is actively involved in public education and outreach. Dr Eby holds an Adjunct position in the Centre for Ecosystem Science at the University of New South Wales and is a Visiting Research Fellow in the Centre for Planetary Health and Food Security at Griffith University.Then learn about dedicated flying-fox specialist rescuers' work, the significant threats to these charismatic animals, and what actions to take if you encounter an injured flying fox or pup with WIRES.This event is for those wanting to learn more about flying foxes, their contribution of towards the environment, and protecting these iconic species.Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about Land for Wildlife, a voluntary property registration scheme that assists landholders in integrating nature conservation with other land management objectives such as residential use and grazing. The event will be taking place at 160 Bourke Street on Saturday, February 3 from 10am. Email mary@k2wglideways.org.au. Phone 0459 352 892.

