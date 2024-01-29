HumeCon showcases the talents of young composers

Young musicians from all around Goulburn participated in an end of summer composition camp concert on Thursday, January 25 at the Hume Conservatorium.
The group of 12 aspiring musicians took part in a four- day long camp held at Mountain Trails Adventure Camp in Wee Jasper leading up to the concert.
Humecon Outreach and Communications Manager Giselle Newbury said that they were extremely grateful to be given the grant from Create NSW.
"The whole thing couldn't have been possible without the money and it didn't go to waste," Ms Newbury said.
"It was a great group of kids and they basically slept, ate and wrote music the entire time."
The camp included singers, song writers and composers between the ages of 15 and 19.
Humecon Director of Education Andy Picker said that the camp was a great way to bring mentors from across Australia to the future of music in Goulburn.
"We had composers from across the country come with us to Wee Jasper to take them under their wings and show them a bit about the industry and how to improve their skills," Mr Picker said.
"Watching them bloom over the past few days and to be able to showcase it all today has been beyond our wildest dreams."
The group of performers gathered at Humecon with their mentors to put on an afternoon show to show off what they had learned over the past few days.
Rock and folk band members Callum and Elliott said that the camp was a great way to improve on their composing skills.
"We typically do covers but the camp has given us a bit of confidence to perform our own stuff," Callum said.
Both recently graduated from high school the duo said that they loved the fact that they learned a bit more on how to continue their story telling capabilities.
"I love telling and reading stories, traditional narratives are great but I think music just adds that extra element and it's great being able to do that," Elliott said.
All future programs and events can be found through the Humecon website.
