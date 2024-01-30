'Highway speedster endangers all road users': Police issue warning

Police have expressed their frustration with some driver behaviour over the Australia Day long weekend around Goulburn.
On Friday, January 26 at 10.40pm police stopped a black VW Golf hatch travelling south on the Hume Highway at Goulburn.
Police alleged it was detected at 140km/h in a 110km/h zone. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Crace in the ACT, registered a positive roadside breath test. A subsequent breath analysis at Goulburn Police Station returned a 0.152 reading, police said.
He was issued a court attendance notice for high-range PCA and ordered to appear at Goulburn Local Court on March 3, 2024. His authority to drive in NSW was suspended.
"This type of incident is frustrating to police as this driver travelling at a high speed with such a high blood alcohol reading has a high potential for danger, not only to this driver and his passenger but to all other road users on the road at the time. If you are going to drink do not drive!" Inspector Dave Cowell said.
Earlier, on Friday, January 26 at 7:50pm, police stopped a blue Subaru Forester on McDermott Drive Goulburn for random testing.
Police said the 25-year-old male Goulburn driver returned a positive roadside test and was unable to produce a driver's licence. Checks revealed the mans driver's licence had been suspended.
At Goulburn Police Station he allegedly registered a 0.053 breath analysis. He was issued with a court attendance notice for low-range PCA and drive while suspended. He will appear in Goulburn Local Court in February.
Two people died on the southern region's roads over the Australia Day long weekend, and there were 34 major crashes.
The police road safety operation started at 00.01am on Thursday, January 25, and ended at 11.59pm Sunday, January 28.
