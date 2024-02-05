Single mum's IVF journey takes centre stage on national TV

A single mum from Wollongong is about to share her painstaking journey with IVF on a national television show.
Season 2 of Big Miracles will begin airing on the Nine Network from February 5 and will follow the fertility struggles of six couples, one same-sex couple, along with Illawarra-resident Sarah* who has been yearning to grow her family.
"Someone said to me once, "In high school in PDHPE, teachers spend all that time telling us how not to fall pregnant, but no-one ever tells us how hard it may be one day to fall pregnant'," she said.
"I've got 10 nieces, and I want them to know about the importance of freezing eggs if it's affordable ... before the ship has sailed."
Sarah grew up as one of three children in a lively family, but life circumstances have meant she hadn't found "Mr Right" yet while her biological clock ticks loudly for a sibling for her son Brax.
Now aged in her 40s, the mum-of-one began sharing her IVF journey and finding a donor at the age of 38 in the middle of a COVID-lockdown, after managing to scrape enough money together for three rounds.
"I've always been very maternal, growing up I wanted six kids, but it just didn't pan out that way," she told the Mercury.
"I feel like there's a man shortage in Wollongong. I just really struggled to meet someone and before I knew it I had to be concerned about the biological clock."
Being a single and older woman embarking on IVF is becoming more common, Sarah said, as she said women on average are no longer the "typical housewives" who get married and have babies young anymore.
Big Miracles takes the audience on an intimate journey with participants - like women with endometriosis to men with low sperm counts - as they navigate the raw and emotional road towards having their own miracle baby.
Last year the docuseries featured Wollongong doctor Elizabeth Maxwell alongside some of her local patients in the program.
*The Nine Network has opted not to reveal Sarah's surname for privacy reasons.
