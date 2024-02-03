Dovecot home with Bundanoon flagging stone is on the market in the Highlands

A pavilion home with private gardens and hundreds of native plants is on the market in Moss Vale.
Dovecot is the home of designers David and Wendy Luckie from David Luckie Design, with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, a studio, multiple living rooms and a double carport with an adjoining workplace or studio.
Set among 3526 square metres of native gardens on Young Road, the property also features an alley of autumnal maple trees, eucalyptus trees, an architecturally sculptural garden, vegetable gardens and a citrus grove.
"Dovecot is a rare find totally at one with its landscape," said Dunne Property Bowral selling agent Sandie Dunne.
Architectural design features throughout include skillion roofs, floating mezzanine levels, skylights, Bundanoon flagging stones on the exterior and internal polished concrete.
Every room besides the laundry is also north facing to reap the benefits of sunlight.
The agent said more buyers were after spacious homes to cater for grown up children due to the climb of house prices.
"Also, more of us are caring for an ageing parent or are looking to make the rural, work from home life change," she said.
"Dovecot was designed to be customised to a family's needs."
The property is a five minute drive from Moss Vale Station and four minutes by car to Argyle Street.
For more information, head to dunnerealestate.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.