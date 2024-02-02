Students tackle next chapter of studies with a little help

Ella Duncan is grateful for a helping hand as she embarks on the next chapter of her education.
On Friday, the Crookwell teenager was one of 15 prospective tertiary students who received a Country Education Foundation of Goulburn and District (CEFGD) scholarship to assist with their studies. A presentation took place at Boyce Accounting on Friday, February 2.
Ella will soon start a Bachelor of Medical Radiation, majoring in radiation therapy, at the University of Newcastle.
"I'm extremely pleased to (receive the scholarship) because it takes the pressure off financially and I'll have a safety net for any unplanned expenses. It will also help me pay for text books and stationery," she said.
The Foundation has distributed more than $400,000 in assistance to tertiary and TAFE students and apprentices in its 21-year existence. On Friday it distributed $25,500, following a call for applications.
Degrees spanned physiotherapy , social work, visual arts, education, occupational therapy, creative design, criminology and more, across 13 universities.
CEFGD deputy president, Ross Copland said the recipients, from Goulburn and Crookwell, received varying amounts.
"It's a good kick-start for many students out of high school as they enter tertiary education," he said.
"The scholarships assist with text books, equipment to study, accommodation and travel costs. Goulburn has a large proportion of the community in a low socio-economic so this is another option which takes the pressure off parents."
Rather than cash grants, it reimburses students for pre-agreed expenses or pays the provider directly.
Each recipient can apply for recurrent funding and has a mentor within the Foundation from whom they can seek advice.
Eliza Kemp, from Crookwell, will use the scholarship to assist her occupational therapy degree she begins at the University of Newcastle this year.
"It makes a big difference with accommodation and allows me to play sport without working too much. I can concentrate on getting good marks," she said.
Jessica Hassan, from Marulan, will study a Cert III in floristry at CIT Canberra.
She set up her own floristry business at Marulan three years ago, aged 14, while still in secondary school. These days she caters for functions in the Goulburn, the Southern Highlands, Canberra and elsewhere.
Jessica will go straight into the course's second year, due to prior learning.
"I'm pleased to receive the scholarship," she said.
"It will enable me to buy materials and pay for travel. I drive from Marulan to Canberra daily so it all adds up."
Mr Copland said the Foundation could not exist without major sponsors such as Gunlake Quarries, the Katz family, Elders Rural Services, Matt Onions and Goulburn Mulwaree and Upper Lachlan Shire councils.
The community also donates and the CEFGD holds fundraising events.
"We'd love to receive more applications so we can support (additional) students," Mr Copland said.
For more information visit the CEFGD's website at https://cef.org.au/foundations/goulburn/
