Latest edition of the Goulburn Rodeo another big success

Conditions were perfect for the latest edition of the Goulburn Rodeo.
Plenty of avid spectators flooded to the Goulburn Recreational Area on Saturday, February 3 to witness some top action.
They were treated to events like barrel racing, bareback riding, team roping, steer wrestling, mini bull riding and saddle broncs.
The event is one of the oldest running rodeos in the country.
Check out the best pictures from the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.