SES prepares for action as edge of ex-tropical cyclone hits

Goulburn SES will have teams on standby as ex-tropical cyclone moves through the area from late Monday, February 5.
The city's airport on Windellama Road received 32mm from 2am to 10am, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, but outlying areas, including Gundary, registered more than 40mm.
Goulburn SES deputy commander, Steve Watson said up to 40mm was expected in the city on Monday, with a further 40mm or more on Tuesday. The rain is caused by ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily, the edge of which is moving through the area. The SES says this may lead to flash flooding in the area on Tuesday morning.
Farmers are urged to move stock to higher ground as soon as possible.
The unit will have a flood rescue boat on standby from late Monday and storm teams will also be available.
Mr Watson said crews had already been attended three call-outs, all to sandbagging due to water inundation. These were at SDN Lady McKell pre-school and residences at Kingsdale and Marulan.
"We are getting ready with plenty of sandbags today," he said.
The edge of the weather system is also expected to affect Crookwell and areas to the south and west of Goulburn. The Southern Highlands is only expected to receive up to 5mm on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Bureau.
Mr Watson said as the system was coming from the west, flooding could result from water coming down the rivers. The SES will be monitoring river gauges.
People requiring assistance due to flood, storm and tsunami emergencies, can phone NSW SES on 132 500. For life threatening assistance phone 000.
