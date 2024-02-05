Paramedics treat occupants after two-vehicle collision

Six people have escaped serious injury in a two-vehicle crash in Goulburn.
Emergency services including Police rescue, general duties officers, ambulance and NSW Fire and Rescue responded to the crash at the Clinton and Coromandel Street intersection at about 3.30pm on Monday, February 5
Police said the driver of Mazda, headed south on Coromandel Street collided with a Honda CR-V, travelling west on Clinton Street.
Each vehicle was carrying three occupants, some of whom sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics. They did not require hospitalisation.
The Honda sustained front-end damage, while the Mazda's front passenger side was dented.
