Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

'Good neighbours': Wind farm concerns blow over Bannister grazier

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated February 6 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bannister grazier, Ken Ikin says he has no issue with the Gullen Range wind farm that borders his property on three sides. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Bannister grazier, Ken Ikin says he has no issue with the Gullen Range wind farm that borders his property on three sides. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A Bannister grazier says he doesn't hold the same concerns as others about the renewable energy march in Upper Lachlan Shire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.