'Good neighbours': Wind farm concerns blow over Bannister grazier

A Bannister grazier says he doesn't hold the same concerns as others about the renewable energy march in Upper Lachlan Shire.
Ken Ikin, who runs Cloverlee Poll Hereford Stud, with wife, Liz, said he initially thought their world was going to end when the Gullen Range Wind Farm was first proposed more than 10 years ago. The family has operated the property for 23 years.
But upon talking to the proponents, he decided it wasn't such a bad idea after all.
"We now have 600 hectares leased and so we increased our capacity from 40 to 300 to 400 cows, enough to keep me busy," he said.
"The information we had initially about the wind farm proved to be totally incorrect...Our house is 900 metres from the nearest turbine and there are 30 within sight. It is not an issue."
Mr Ikin was speaking at the release of Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner, Andrew Dyer's review on community engagement for renewable energy projects. Federal energy and climate change minister, Chris Bowen, Mr Dyer and farming body representatives attended the event at Gullen Range wind farm on Friday, February 2.
The review included nine recommendations for improvement on community consultation surrounding renewable energy. Mr Dyer said poor engagement practices experienced by landholders and the community had resulted in a "material distrust of project developers."
It's not Mr Ikin's experience. His property is surrounded on three sides by the 73-turbine 165.5 megawatt Gullen Range wind farm and says there is little noise.
"I've found over the years that I have a good neighbour relationship with the wind farm," he said.
"They help me in every way they can and I do the same for them."
Wind farm traffic gains access via his front gate. The Ikins receive an annual fee for care-taking wind farm land and can use it in any way they wish.
Mr Ikin said the project had also brought community benefits. Owners, BJCE Australia, had purchased the community hall for $250,000, giving people a venue for functions and meetings.
He described the wind farm's development as a "step in the right direction" for his family, their farming and future and stressed he wasn't getting paid to say these things.
Mr Ikin said he was was pleased the government had adopted Mr Dyer's recommendations in principle but the report was not a major concern to him.
He did not believe there were too many wind farms in Upper Lachlan Shire.
"I know more people come to look at the wind farm than at my cows," he said.
"I was against it initially but 10 years later I live with it and I thank someone upstairs every day for living the life I do."
Mr Dyer told media that when he started as wind farm commissioner eight years ago, Gullen Range was the subject of complaints. He attributed this to "poor community engagement."
"A change in ownership (to Goldwind) has brought a positive change in attitude and they have worked constructively with neighbours and the community," he said.
"(The new owners) have worked through and solved each complaint, with the last one being in 2018. Gullen Range is a terrific example of doing things properly and consistently."
