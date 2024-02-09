Exhibition showcases Warren's prolific artistry eighty years after war

An exhibition of drawings and photographs by one of Australia's most renowned contemporary artists will be held at the Rocky Hill War Memorial Museum.
The works, from Guy Warren's personal collection, have never been displayed before.
Warren was born in Goulburn April 16, 1921 in the front room of the family home at 37 Victoria Street.
At age 21 he enlisted in the AIF and during World War Two was stationed Bougainville as a staff sergeant with 136 Advance Supply Depot.
"Guy's first impression of New Guinea was '...a revelation, a visual extravagance,'" a museum spokesperson said.
"Much of his downtime was spent sketching and photographing his surroundings; the people, the landscape, the war. Forms and motifs from Bougainville endured and were profoundly influential on Guy's later works."
He has held more than 60 solo exhibitions and received numerous awards. His works are held around Australia and across the world.
Guy Warren turns 103 on April 16, 2024.
Until very recently he continued to work in his Sydney studio most days.
"It is an honour and a privilege to exhibit these early works in his childhood city some 80 years after their creation in the World War Two jungles of Bougainville," the spokesperson said.
"Our thanks go to King Street Gallery on William for partnering with us on this project - and to Guy, for his generosity in making these works available."
Senior historian and curator, at Anzac Memorial Sydney, Brad Manera, will open the exhibition at the Rocky Hill museum on Friday, March 1 at 5pm. The community is welcome to attend. RSVP to museums@goulburn.nsw.gov.au for catering purposes.
The exhibition runs 10am to 4pm Monday; Wednesday; Friday; Saturday; Sunday and all public and school holidays until May 12, 2024
