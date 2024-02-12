Northern Territory family turns up to annual Crookwell Show

Plenty of people from across the state enjoyed a hot summers weekend at a regional agricultural show recently.
The annual Crookwell Show returned on February 10 and 11 and newly appointed president Michael Lowe said it was a great couple of days.
"The weekend's been great," he said.
"The weather on Saturday was a little fresh, but we had good crowds coming through the middle of the day.
"The exhibits were fabulous and there were high numbers in the shearing, British breed sheep and commercial cattle.
"We had a change in entertainment compared to previous years and we introduced the rock climbing too."
Among the attendees was a family from the Northern Territory that came to visit their relatives.
It was only Lowe's first year at the helm and he said he already found the role extremely rewarding.
"My favourite thing is seeing everyone do their little bit and how it all comes together," he said.
"It shows how passionate people are about their produce and their stock."
Some features of the show included horse competitions, sports shearing, a champions dog show, a car and bike show, flyball, woodchopping and a wide variety of displays as well as entertainment from Harriet Lowe and Loose Surface.
