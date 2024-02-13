Summer season of events concludes with Vibesfest

Vibesfest is returning to Belmore Park on Saturday, February 17 from 12pm to 9pm and will feature an array of activities and entertainment for the whole family.
This year's event will see a range of kids activities, music from local bands and food trucks galore, making for the perfect way to round out Goulburn's summer season of events.
The main stage line-up of exclusively local youth musicians and bands will feature Wretched Arms, The Young Colts, Ladies Night, Midnight Mojo and Slightly Deranged Monkeys.
Bands from Trinity Catholic College, Goulburn High School, Mulwaree High School, and Crookwell High School will also take to the stage.
There will be plenty of activities to keep the kids busy.
From 12pm to 5pm, there will be Laser Warriors Laser Tag, Base Zero Rock Climbing, Rainbow Faces Face Painting, Games 2 U Virtual Reality and Castle Kingdom Jumping Castle.
Bring a chair or picnic blanket to settle in and soak up the atmosphere in the picturesque park.
A number of food options will be available throughout the day and into the night, serving up a delicious range of cuisines including, Turkish Gozleme, Mexican food, burgers, souvlaki, fish and chips, sweet treats, hot coffee, cold drinks and more.
For more information on the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/658496433028609/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D.
