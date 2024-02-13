From the commander's desk: Drive to the conditions

We talk about road safety to our communities; we spread messages regarding seasonal road trauma; we warn drivers about double demerits; and we promote initiatives in collaboration with Transport NSW and local councils.
Why?
Anyone accustomed to driving on country roads will attest to how many times they've had to take evasive action to avoid local wildlife. But this is not the only unforeseen danger.
When travelling over 100kph it doesn't take much for a trip to end in tragedy.
It could be a pothole or uneven surface, a kangaroo, an underestimated bend in the road, or a motorist who just doesn't see you.
The message has gotten through regarding speeding, seasonal increases in traffic density, and the distraction of mobile phones. But the maximum speed on the sign isn't always the safest speed.
NSW Police urge all road users to take the conditions into account:
If it feels like we're constantly talking about this, it's because we are.
We constantly talk about road safety so that we can implore drivers to think about it constantly. We want you to be as wary as possible so that everyone, everywhere, makes it home safely.
The Hume Police District encourages members of our community to report hazards and hotspots. Endangering other road users is never okay.
Road Safety is everyone's responsibility. Slow down. Drive to the conditions.
