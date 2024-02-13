Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Police

From the commander's desk: Drive to the conditions

By The Hume Police District
Updated February 13 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police are urging all road users to take the conditions into account, not just the maximum speed on the sign. Picture file
NSW Police are urging all road users to take the conditions into account, not just the maximum speed on the sign. Picture file

We talk about road safety to our communities; we spread messages regarding seasonal road trauma; we warn drivers about double demerits; and we promote initiatives in collaboration with Transport NSW and local councils.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.