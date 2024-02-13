Does practising gratitude really help?

I listened to a podcast recently in which a host declared war on a new self-help trend.
Practising gratitude is just another way to stop women complaining about unsatisfying and unfair lives, she said.
It was a starkly different view to one of my favourite podcasts, The Imperfects. In a Father's Day episode called How to Write a Gratitude Letter, business owner Hugh Van Cuylenburg emotionally thanks his dad.
Founder of the Resilience Project, Van Cuylenburg is a teacher turned self-development guru-type who coaches athletes and speaks at conferences.
"[I] have been blown away by the power of gratitude letters," he said. "The impact will last up for a month."
So is gratitude a self-development trend with as little evidence behind it as juice cleansing toxins and immune-boosting apple vinegar shots ... or can it really change your life? We asked University of Canberra academic, and clinical psychologist, associate professor Vivienne Lewis.
"Gratitude changes our thinking and has to power to make us feel good about our bodies and selves," Dr Lewis, who is the author of Positive Bodies. Loving The Skin You're In, said.
Gratitude is being thankful for what you have, what you can do and the experiences you've been through, Dr Lewis said. Practising gratitude means intentionally finding things to be appreciative of. It can take many forms, such as writing down a list of sharing at dinnertime.
People who practise gratitude, especially everyday, tend to be more optimistic, have better mental health and a happier disposition, the psychologist said.
She said having a gratitude practice can help people build resilience, cope with stress and endure adversity. The earlier you start, and the more you practise, the better you get.
"It's a skill of learning to be able to appreciate things," Dr Lewis said. "The more we do it, the better we get at it. Your brain just learns to often think differently about your life and yourself."
A gratitude can be broad - like being thankful for your health - or specific, such as appreciating your legs which can get you around. As an expert in body image, Dr Lewis has patients who aren't happy with their bodies, but can still appreciate them.
"We might have our legs that help us to walk, or we're happy that our heart is beating, or we're happy that we have arms to hug people," she said.
"It might have to be something specific, particularly in you're having a bit of a hard time."
Take a picture a day: You can create an album in your smartphone, or post them to social media.
Write/draw in your planner or calendar: A calendar or planner is a great reminder if you already look at it regularly. You can even set a reminder on Google Calendar.
Include a gratitude in your prayers: If you already have a regular spiritual or religious practice, see if you can incorporate gratitude.
Find a buddy and text each other daily: Not only will having a buddy keep you accountable, you'll get a reminder when they text you. Plus, you get a double dose of gratitude.
Create a gratitude jar: Write down the best parts of your day or week, and collect them in a cute jar - you can get creative by using colourful paper or ice cream sticks.
Build an art journal: Draw, paint or collage what you're grateful for in a sketchbook.
Use an app or prompt journal: There are several apps, from simple notifications to complex designs. The Kikki K gratitude journal has prompts to help give you ideas, while Kmart's 365 day journal gets you to write three things you are grateful for each day.
Cross-stitch small joys: Combine resolutions by creating a gratitude cross-stitch.
Record a voice memo: Recording a voice memos on your phone gives you the opportunity to elaborate a bit more.
Write a letter to someone you appreciate: Appreciation letters are a tool used in positive psychology to increase happy feelings. If there's someone you really want to thank, why not write it all down and send it to them?
Create a bullet list or journal: A gratitude journal can look however you want, but many people just create a big, ever-growing list. You can also elaborate a bit more and write in it like a traditional diary.
Share over dinner: Family dinners - or even with a partner or friends - are a great way to connect. Go around the table and ask everyone what they are most grateful for.
Set a gratitude before going for a run or doing yoga: Set an intention or affirmation before exercising. You can use your gratitude as a mantra while pounding the pavement, or practising on your mat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.