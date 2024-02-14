Mariah's voice has been heard in Greece, and now airwaves in the Highlands

Many would know Mariah K's vocals from her time on Australian Idol in 2023, but might not be aware that her songs have also hit the airwaves in Greece.
Her track Elada from her debut album Journey in 2021, had radio airtime on the island of Crete and also in Melbourne.
The artist from Crookwell, who has Greek heritage, inherited her passion for music and performing from her grandmother.
She is a familiar face at her family's cafe in the country town, where she works and write lyrics during her lunch breaks.
Australian Idol judge Kyle Sandilands made a surprise visit to the cafe, where she did her audition.
Since then, she has been a semi-finalist in the Unsigned Only Awards, and won third place in the Athens International Monthly Art Film Festival.
She also recently released the single Fire Up, which can be heard on Highland FM's airwaves all throughout February.
Chosen as the station's Home Grown Artist of the Month, hits such as Journey, Alada, Angel, and Valentino, have been recorded in the studio for everyone to hear.
Mariah will also perform at the next 100 Per Cent Home Grown concert at the Bowral Bowling Club, on March 9.
The Crookwell artist will be joined by Joss Walsh and Loki Hines, who are both from the Highlands.
Tickets are on sale through Eventbrite.
