Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mariah's voice has been heard in Greece, and now airwaves in the Highlands

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated February 14 2024 - 1:08pm, first published 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mariah K is Highland FM's 100 Per Cent Home Grown Artist of the Month. Picture by Steven Foster Photography
Mariah K is Highland FM's 100 Per Cent Home Grown Artist of the Month. Picture by Steven Foster Photography

Many would know Mariah K's vocals from her time on Australian Idol in 2023, but might not be aware that her songs have also hit the airwaves in Greece.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.