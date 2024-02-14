Career milestone for star Ray White real estate agent

Colleagues at Ray White are rejoicing after staff member Jess Grashorn entered elite company once again.
The Goulburn Ray White sales manager has achieved Premier status within the real estate group's workforce for the third time.
More than 11,500 people work for Ray White in Australia and the achievement of premier status places Ms Grashorn in the top 11 per cent of staff.
To qualify, a real estate agent must achieve a certain amount of sales and/or settled commission in a financial year.
The status was created to recognise and reward consistency in individual performance.
"With a commitment to excellence and unmatched dedication to client satisfaction, Jess has consistently delivered exceptional results in residential and lifestyle sales," Ray White Goulburn principal Justin Gay said.
"Supported by her talented team members, Emma McDonald and Jacob Emmerton, Jess exemplifies leadership and expertise in the industry."
Ms Grashorn was raised and educated in the Goulburn area. The latest achievement follows her reaching premier status in 2022-23 and 2020-21 and elite performer status in 2021-22.
"Jess's Premier status is a testament to her outstanding performance and unwavering professionalism," Mr Gay said.
"We are proud to have her on our team and look forward to her continued success."
Australia's biggest real estate group, the company was formed when Ray White rented a disused shed in Crows Nest, Queensland in 1902 to sell property, motor cars and farm equipment.
