University students skip meals as residential hall fees climb

University students have been forced to skip meals or move into share houses as the cost of living in residential halls continues to climb.
Student accommodation is not subject to rules on excessive rent increases because they use occupancy agreements rather than rental agreements.
The Canberra Times analysis shows only two residential halls at the Australian National University - Ursula Hall main wing and Burgmann College - would have complied with limits on rental increases.
For a student on the maximum Youth Allowance amount of $639 per fortnight, only two residences at ANU would cost less than this payment: Toad Hall and Burton & Garran Hall, which cost $282 and $276 per week respectively, leaving only $30-$40 for food and other living expenses.
The most expensive catered option on the ANU campus was John XXIII College at $550 per week, which was an increase of $30 per week from 2023.
The most expensive non-catered option was the newly-built Yukeembruk with rooms starting from $382 per week, a increase of $13 from last year.
Fenner Hall had the greatest percentage increase since last year (8.1 per cent).
Ursula Hall Main Wing was the only residence to decrease weekly fees.
There are still vacant rooms across many of the ANU residential halls and students have been encouraged to refer a friend to get a $250 cash bonus and $250 credit for the new resident.
An ANU spokesman said the weekly tariffs were reviewed every year and included amenities, utilities and wellbeing support.
"In all cases, weekly tariffs are independently assessed by an external valuer to ensure they are no more than 75 per cent of market value," the spokesman said.
"This provides a more affordable option than many private accommodation alternatives.
"While there is an increase in tariffs in 2024, ANU is offering relief to its student residents by controlling and managing the costs of utilities, Internet and laundry in student residences - essentially subsidising these services for students and helping to absorb the real costs associated with them."
At the University of Canberra, all four on-campus residences had rooms for less than the Youth Allowance payment.
The least expensive option at UC was a 12 bedroom apartment in Campus West for $195 per week and the most expensive was a one bedroom apartment In Cooper Lodge for $455 per week.
Elsewhere, Y Suites on Moore Street offer rooms from $349 per week for a shared studio while Australian Catholic University Blackfriars Residence studios cost $290 per week.
An ACT government spokesman said some reforms introduced in 2021 strengthened the occupant's rights for information and created a right for them to end an agreement without penalty if they did not agree to the proposed fee increase.
"The ACT Government recognises that occupancy agreements have weaker protections for the occupant, compared to residential tenancy agreements," the spokesman said.
"As such, the ACT Government has commenced preliminary discussions with stakeholders on opportunities to strengthen protections for occupancies."
Some tenants and occupants are able to access the ACT government's rent relief program and an interest-free rental bond scheme, the government spokesman said.
The ANU spokesman said the university had various financial support programs for students.
"ANU students have access to emergency accommodation bursaries that are provided to students who are experiencing financial hardship and there are also several residence-specific bursaries for those living on campus, as well as the Student Urgent Relief Bursary (SURF).
"In addition, ANU offers various scholarship opportunities that cater to students from various backgrounds and abilities."
Australian National University Students Association welfare officer and fourth year student Skye Predevec said it was incredibly hard for students to be able to afford the fees on a minimum wage job without help from their parents.
"I think it means that less and less working class students or low [socioeceonomic status] students are going to be able to come to this university," she said.
"That's just making something that's already a really big problem, in terms of being quite an elite university, even worse."
Ms Predevec said it was common for students to skip meals to try manage expenses.
"There's a stereotype of students eating and living off ramen and that sort of thing. And I think it can be a cute little stereotype from a distance, but the reality becomes the people actually malnourished and that they're not eating properly."
Fourth year psychology and commerce student Reese Chen said she lived in Fenner Hall for two years but decided to move to the Student Social Housing Co-op upon returning from exchange.
While she enjoyed the experience at Fenner Hall, she relied on the free breakfast program run by the student association to cut down on food costs.
"You expect it to go up... because of inflation. You don't expect it to go up so much so quickly," she said.
"I think it kind of feels like you're living in this very glamorous location, but living a very povo life."
South Korean international student Hyunbin Ryu said he moved into a share house as the on-campus accommodation got more expensive.
He said many international students didn't have a good idea of the living expenses before they arrived.
"For example, if you want to apply for the cheapest hall, it's not like you're guaranteed there. At least for me back in 2022, they kind of didn't respond to me very fast and I got to know that I actually got allocated to Wamburun [Hall] just weeks before I came to Australia," he said.
While many international students relied on their parents' income to support their time studying in Australia, Mr Ryu said many struggled to get by with limited rights to work.
Some students waited in line for up to three hours each week to receive free groceries in the ANU's community connect initiative, he said.
"They are willing to stand there for three or four hours to get those free groceries, which might be about $10 worth, but they are really just down there because they don't have any jobs here. They don't have any opportunities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.