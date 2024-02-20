Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post
Gastro warning after rise in cryptosporidiosis cases

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
February 21 2024 - 7:30am
NSW Health says to avoid swimming in estuaries and inland waterways (e.g. rivers, creeks, dams) during and for at least three days after heavy rain. Picture by Robert Peet
NSW Health has urged people not to swim for at least two weeks after having diarrhoea, after a steep increase in the number of gastro cases caused by a parasite which can survive in water for many days.

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

