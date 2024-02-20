Don't let the rain keep you from the great outdoors

Here comes the rain again
Falling on my head like a memory ...
These opening lyrics to the Eurythmics' song are playing in my head at the moment. As I write this newsletter all I can hear outside is the sound of pouring rain.
It has been like this for days...even weeks...actually make that months.
But this is not news to anyone who lives along the East Coast of Australia.
No doubt the wet conditions could be a downer for many - especially those eager to enjoy the highlights usually experienced through summer such as going to the beach, warm, DRY conditions and plenty of fun outdoors.
Well there is not much we can do to change the weather conditions in the summer of 2023/2024.
So we may need to change our attitudes and expectations especially if we want to continue to enjoy the great outdoors.
As a self-confessed glass-half-full person I am looking past the obstacles posed by the rain.
For starters walking in the rain can be exhilarating. I have a pooch who is a creature of habit and missing the morning walk is not an option for him.
Needless to say we often walk in the rain - I have no choice really, as the pooch pulls rank - but I always return home from those walks happy... and saturated.
I absolutely love going for a swim in the summer rain. The water is no colder and you are getting wet anyway so there shouldn't be a problem.
And then there is another favourite past time of mine - gardening.
Now this would get quite messy in the rain you might think...and you would be correct.
But there are also the positives - it is easier to pull out weeds, the plants seem to grow more quickly and there is no need for daily watering.
However there are a couple of important considerations to take on board during these rainy conditions - never take unnecessary risks in the water or on the roads, and stay inside when there is lightning or other dangerous conditions.
Here's to finding the best in every day,
Jackie Meyers, editor
