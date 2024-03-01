Highland Way Road rehab delivers Goulburn improved road conditions

Goulburn Mulwaree Council has received grant funding through Transport for NSW's Block Grant Funding Program for road rehabilitation and maintenance works on regional roads.
The project will rehabilitate 1.2 kilometres of Highland Way Road up to Tallong village.
The works will involve drainage upgrades and a gravel overlay finished with a sealed road, with works due to be completed by the end of April 2024.
Goulburn Mulwaree councillor Bob Kirk said in the February 20 council meeting that the 1.2 kilometre stretch of improved road will be appreciated by the locals.
Councillor Jason Shepherd agreed that the works will be of welcome news to locals and said the Highland Way Road is in pretty rough condition.
"This is necessary works," he said.
The Highland Way Road rehabilitation will be of a huge benefit to the community with a better designed and slightly wider road, which will result in a safer commute for residents and visitors alike.
Council has accepted a quotation from Cooper Earthmoving and Haulage for the Highland Way rehabilitation at a tender price of $314,727.23.
