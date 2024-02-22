Goulburn Post
Flystrike warning issued for the state's South East sheep farmers

By Newsroom
Updated February 23 2024 - 4:16pm, first published February 22 2024 - 12:07pm
Increased reports of flystrikes are impacting livestock in the region. Picture supplied
Sheep farmers in the state's South East are being urged to regularly check stock and take preventative measures with increasing reports of flystrike impacting livestock in the region.

