Yass Gymnastics Club wins prestigious award at annual state event

Yass Gymnastics has been named the Small Club of the Year at the Gymnastics NSW Annual Awards on Sunday, February 11.
The event at Doltone House in Sydney celebrated the local and international successes of clubs, gymnasts, coaches and officials within the state.
For a small club, Yass Gymnastics offers a huge variety of classes, including a recent expansion into trampolining and adult gymnastics.
Yass Gymnastics owner Michelle Vitler said the club was grateful to receive the award, especially from its governing body.
"It's wonderful to be recognised," she said.
"Our members are all part of our gym family and we aim to have a variety of programs with something for everyone."
Vitler, who would have had the business for 20 years in November, said her motivation to running the club was down to her passion and love for the sport.
"I was a gymnast when I was younger and it's in my blood," she said.
"I did it until about 17, had a break, started my family, got back involved, and took over."
With close to 300 athletes, the club increased its membership throughout 2023 and also employed numerous locals as coaches.
Last year was a big one for the club as it purchased a property and found a permanent home.
The club also takes education seriously, paying for all its staffs' education and training courses, including five assistant coaches who signed up to the new Foundations pathway.
Gymnastics NSW ceo Rebecca Shaw congratulated all the clubs and athletes who were nominated and won in their category.
"We truly appreciate the dedicated people that make up our amazing and foundational sport," she said.
Last year, Gymnastics NSW recorded close to 72,000 participants in more than 200 affiliated clubs and Ms Shaw said it was exciting to celebrate the successes within the sport, which has become the third most popular activity for children in NSW.
"All the success was possible because of the passion and unity of our community of clubs, coaches, officials, athletes, families and volunteers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.