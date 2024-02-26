Goulburn Show: A welcome boost to the region's economy

For 144 years, the Goulburn Show has been a staple event in the community and this year's show is looking to be another stellar event.
The show was originally established in 1880 and to this day continues to be a welcome boost to the region's economy.
Goulburn AP&H Society president Jacki Waugh said she's very proud that the show is still around for the community.
"It brings a lot of people to town and it's always such a great weekend for the community," she said.
The Goulburn Show will officially kick off on Saturday, March 2 for a weekend of family-fun and the schedule is jam-packed.
From circus performances to dock dogs, there is something for the whole family to enjoy.
On Saturday, there will be a sheep show, a cat show and a guinea pig show. Followed by a cattle show and a rabbit show on Sunday.
There are also plenty of pavilion and livestock competitions and Jacki said they've already received quite a few entries but are expecting more this week.
"Hopefully this year with all the good rain that we've had that we'll have some really good vegetable produce," she said.
The show committee is also introducing a new competition this year and that is a meat pie competition.
Jacki said she got the inspiration from an Australian meat pie competition and wanted to make their own version for Goulburn.
"We have only opened the competition to local people and it can be commercial or home baked pies so hopefully we have quite a lot of people get behind that," she said.
Laurie Farr will be coming to judge Goulburn's inaugural meat pie competition.
Another first for the show is a bar which will be run by Goulburn-based brewery Tribe Breweries.
"They'll have a tasting tent which is exciting," Jacki said.
The car and ute show, as well as the woodchop event and the young farmers challenge will all be making a return to this year's show.
Holly Kay is the Goulburn AP&H Society's Young Woman of the Year for 2024 and continues a line of title holders immersed in agriculture.
Tickets for the show are only available at the gate and it is $30 for two adults and two children or $15 for an adult.
"The prices haven't changed in ten years," Jacki said.
There will be free bus runs from and to Goulburn Workers Club and free parking at Gate 8 on Bungonia Road.
