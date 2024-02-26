Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Goulburn Show: A welcome boost to the region's economy

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated February 26 2024 - 11:46am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head along to the Goulburn Show this weekend. Picture supplied
Head along to the Goulburn Show this weekend. Picture supplied

For 144 years, the Goulburn Show has been a staple event in the community and this year's show is looking to be another stellar event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.