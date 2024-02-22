Goulburn Post
Updated

Fatal truck and car crash Hume Highway

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 23 2024 - 5:47pm, first published February 22 2024 - 11:19pm
The female driver of the car and sole occupant of the car, aged 39, died at the scene. Picture file
A woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash on the Hume Highway, Yass on Thursday, February 22.

