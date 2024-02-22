Fatal truck and car crash Hume Highway

A woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash on the Hume Highway, Yass on Thursday, February 22.
Emergency services were called and officers attached to The Hume Police District attended and located a truck and a sedan car.
The female driver and sole occupant of the car, aged 39, died at the scene.
The male driver of the truck, aged 53, was taken to Yass Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established and police are investigating. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Police will address the media at Yass Police Station on Friday, February 23.
More to come.
Anyone with information please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence and residents are reminded to not report via NSW Police social media pages.
