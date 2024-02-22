Appeal to locate man missing from Yass

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing Yass.
Anthony Grieves, aged 62, was last seen on Church Street, Yass, about 5pm Thursday, February 22.
Officers from The Hume Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police hold concerns for Anthony's welfare due to his medical condition.
Anthony is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of a medium build, grey shoulder-length hair with blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a moon printed on front, khaki shorts, a black cap and black work boots.
He is known to frequent the Yass, Bowning and Murrumbateman areas.
Anyone with information into Anthony's whereabouts is urged to contact The Hume Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
