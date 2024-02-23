Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Compete and make a scarecrow at this year's Robertson Potato Festival

By Staff Reporters
February 23 2024 - 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Make a scarecrow at this year's Robertson Potato Festival. Picture supplied
Make a scarecrow at this year's Robertson Potato Festival. Picture supplied

People can put their creative thinking caps on and take part in a scarecrow making competition at this year's Robertson Potato Festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.