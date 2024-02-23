Compete and make a scarecrow at this year's Robertson Potato Festival

People can put their creative thinking caps on and take part in a scarecrow making competition at this year's Robertson Potato Festival.
This year's festival will take place on May 4 and 5 at the Robertson Showground.
The Bowral Co-Op is sponsoring the competition and will provide instructions on building a scarecrow and all of the materials needed.
"We are always excited to be part of community projects that use traditional agriculture products and show off people's creativity," said Bowral Co-Op CEO Mark Freund.
"We especially hope to see schools and groups entering and hopefully, to be crowned the winner."
That is not the only competition people can get involved in - the popular Hessians on the Field event is returning once again.
Since it launched in 2022, entrants have made ballgowns, Bridgerton inspired dresses, costumes, couture and suits.
A $1000 cash prize is up for grabs for the winner, with $2000 worth of prizes being offered in other categories.
It is not just people that can wear potato fashion - there is also a competition for pets.
Former Wiggle Emma Watkins, who is known for her character Emma Memma, will be one of the judges .
"The Robertson Potato Festival has always been about celebrating our deep-rooted love for potatoes and the strong sense of community that defines 'Robspudson.'," said festival organiser, Gary Fitz-Roy.
"The Scarecrow competition and Hessians on the Field are a great opportunity for the community to come together and showcase their creativity."
To register for both events and to find more information about the festival, head to potatofestival.com.au.
