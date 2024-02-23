Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Public school capital funding not keeping up with private sector: union

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
February 23 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The average annual capital spending per student in Australian private schools was more than double that of public schools over the span of a decade, a new report says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.