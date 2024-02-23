Strong gust causes trees to come down: More possible thunderstorms to come

A cold front will cross the south of the state today, with fast-moving severe thunderstorms developing in the warm and unstable airmass ahead of it.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Nowra, Huskisson, Crookwell and Taralga.
A gust of 111km/h was already recorded at Goulburn on Friday, February 23 at about 1.30pm and Goulburn SES deputy unit controller Steve Watson said it mainly caused multiple trees around town to come down.
Trees were down across roads including Combermere Street, Mt Ash Road, Hurst Street and May Street.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Warnings are also available through television and radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or by calling 1300 659 210.
