Police confirm Hazelton Road, Bungonia crime scene linked to Sydney double murder

As part of the ongoing investigation into the Sydney double murder case of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird police have established a crime scene at Hazelton Road, Bungonia.
Divers from the Marine Area Command were called to the scene on February 25 to help search the area as part of Strike Force Ashfordby.
"That search has now been suspended and will resume tomorrow morning (February 26)," a police statement said.
"There is no further information available at this time."
Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon was charged with two counts of murder after he presented to the Bondi Police Station on February 23.
He was denied bail.
Police believe Mr Lamarre-Condon, 28, allegedly shot both men with a NSW Police firearm at Mr Baird's Paddington home. A bullet casing and a bullet were allegedly found on the scene matching Mr Lamarre-Condon's issued gun.
The bodies of Mr Davies and Mr Baird are yet to be found and Mr Lamarre-Condon has allegedly not assisted police with information about their location.
A white van that was captured on CCTV footage at Mr Baird's Paddington home on February 19, shortly before the men disappeared, was found at Grays Point south of Sydney.
Police Commissioner Karen Webb APM released a statement on February 25.
"I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird. It is difficult to comprehend the grief and pain of their loss," she said.
"I acknowledge this week's events are distressing for many and I share the sadness and shock about the alleged nature of Luke and Jesse's deaths.
As our investigation continues, I would ask anyone who has information that could assist, to please come forward and contact us."
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
