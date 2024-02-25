Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Police confirm Hazelton Road, Bungonia crime scene linked to Sydney double murder

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated February 25 2024 - 10:31pm, first published 7:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As part of the ongoing investigation into the Sydney double murder case of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird police have established a crime scene at Hazelton Road, Bungonia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.