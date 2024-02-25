Tender boat removed from Bungonia crime scene, divers pack up

A Sydney tilt truck has removed a tender boat for forensic testing from the Bungonia crime scene attached to Strike Force Ashfordby and the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.
An officer at the scene told the Goulburn Post that divers were preparing to leave the area within the hour (2pm). He said the boat appeared to be dry.
There were five local officers at the scene to assist the search, including two detectives.
Earlier on February 26 police were seen raking through the grass at the Hazleton Road property.
"The police search methods involved raking, diving and a line search," an officer at the scene said.
"One property was searched and two dams."
Police operations support group helped with the search, which is ongoing.
"Could be up until this evening, they could come back in the morning," the officer said.
Police tape cordoning off the area was removed to allow media onto the property about 10am, however media was moved back and the area again taped off soon after.
On February 25 it was confirmed that divers were helping to search the area as part of the investigation.
The area being searched is quiet bushland at the intersection of Hazleton Road and Coolabah Road, Bungonia.
A helicopter has been circling overhead.
This follows Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon being charged with two counts of murder after he presented to the Bondi Police Station on February 23.
He was denied bail.
Police believe Mr Lamarre-Condon, 28, allegedly shot both men with a NSW Police firearm at Mr Baird's Paddington home. A bullet casing and a bullet were allegedly found on the scene matching Mr Lamarre-Condon's issued gun.
The bodies of Mr Davies and Mr Baird are yet to be found.
