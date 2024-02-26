Bungonia search wraps but line search ongoing

A line search at the Bungonia crime scene linked to the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies will finish at about 9am on February 27.
That was according to a police spokesperson when approached by the Goulburn Post.
"There is no continued search at Bungonia; however, there will be a line search finishing up today (February 27) about 9am," he said.
Goulburn Post put a number of questions to police, including whether the intersection of Hazleton Road and Coolabah Road was the only Southern Tablelands location under investigation.
"There are no updated locations of interest at the moment," the spokesperson said.
On February 26 a tilt truck was seen leaving the property with what appeared to be a dry tender boat on its tray. An officer at the scene confirmed it was being taken for forensic testing.
Earlier, officers attached to Strike Force Ashfordby supported by Goulburn police and the Police Operations Support Group, appeared to be raking through grass at the property.
A Goulburn Post reporter described the area as quiet bushland.
"The police search methods involved raking, diving and a line search," an officer at the scene said.
"Their bodies could be anywhere from here to Newcastle."
One property and about 100 acres was searched, including two dams.
