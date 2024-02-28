Fire and Rescue NSW reminisce on 140 year milestone

For 140 years, firefighters across NSW have been putting themselves on the front line in order to help keep their communities safe.
With a strong and rich history of firefighting, Goulburn's own brigade was the first fire and rescue brigade to be established outside of the Sydney area.
Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said 140 years is a great milestone, one that is worthy of some recognition.
"It's not often that we get a chance to pause and reflect on the significance of what we do and all the people who have come before us," he said.
There is a total of 335 Fire and Rescue stations across NSW and Mr Fewtrell said most towns with a population of 2000 people or more will have a Fire and Rescue station.
Fire and Rescue was first established in 1884, however the fire brigades act back then only referred to the metropolitan area of Sydney.
"It wasn't until 1910 that a new fire brigades act was introduced which then gave us a state-wide responsibility for coordinating all different brigades," Mr Fewtrell said.
The Goulburn brigade up until 1910 acted independently, which meant they had to find their own funding, support and resources.
"Goulburn fire brigade has always been a very significant hub as part of the agriculture sector," Mr Fewtrell said.
Another notable event for the Goulburn Fire and Rescue crew was the 2019 Black Summer fires, which Mr Fewtrell said they had an instrumental role in fighting fires across the state.
"Early on, they were fighting fires in the Northern tablelands and the North Coast, but the crew also had to maintain coverage to maintain fire protection for Goulburn but then they were also fighting fires across the state," he said.
There are 22 firefighters attached to the Goulburn Fire and Rescue brigade and Mr Fewtrell said firefighters are an important part of local communities, especially in regional areas.
"It's a really generous and meaningful gift that they give to the community," he said.
"The work they do as firefighters has a real purpose and benefit but there are a lot of easier and safer jobs that they could be doing instead."
The range of work that firefighters do has also changed, however the focus on firefighting remains the same.
Firefighters also now assist with rescue work, hazardous material spills and have an important focus on prevention and education.
Assisting NSW Police Force with counter-terrorism incidents and assisting NSW Ambulance is now also a part of a firefighters duty.
"What we do now is very much far and beyond what the people who were the first firefighters for the organisation in 1884 could ever have imagined," Mr Fewtrell said.
Mr Fewtrell said without firefighters there wouldn't be a Fire and Rescue service.
"Firefighters are willing to put themselves in challenging situations but they do all of that because it makes their local communities safer and that's such an admirable thing," he said.
