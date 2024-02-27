Keeping alive the memory of loved ones who have died

I recently attended my school reunion on the South Coast.
The gathering marked the 40th year since we graduated from Year 12.
We were a fairly close year and have celebrated several reunions since we left school in 1984 (some in 1982).
And each time we gather, we laugh, we share stories of life, we ponder those school days and we remember those who are no longer with us.
Sadly that list is getting longer with every catch up. It is now up to 15.
At this reunion a group of us decided to visit the graveside of one of our classmates who never got the chance to graduate. He was the first of our cohort to leave earth side.
James 'Jimmy' Conroy was just 15 years old when he died in a tragic accident. He never graduated, he never pursued a career, he never got married or had children.
But it also became very clear that he had never been far from the thoughts of any of us who knew him as a classmate and a friend.
The loss of a friend or loved one is always heartbreaking. And the sad reality is that we will all experience such loss several times throughout life.
However, there are a couple of lines in the lyrics of the Macklemore song Glorious that have helped me to gain a better perspective on such loss.
They have in fact inspired me to make a commitment to keeping alive the memory of my loved ones and friends who are no longer in the world of the living. Those inspiring lyrics are:
I heard you die twice, once when they bury you in the grave
And the second time is the last time that somebody mentions your name.
With this message in mind I continue to mention the names of those in my life who have died.
May the names of your passed loved ones also be on the tip of your tongue.
Jackie Meyers, editor
