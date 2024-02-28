Trains are not running in the Highlands de to freight train issue in Bargo

Trains are not running on the Southern Highlands line between Campbelltown and Moss Vale, due to an issue with a freight train at Bargo.
Passengers are advised to delay their trip, and those on trains should allow additional travel time, listen to announcements and check information screens.
Replacement buses are being organised but are not yet on site.
Visit transportnsw.info for the latest updates, or download a transport app.
